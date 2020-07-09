Michigan’s Getting Our Two NASCAR Races – In One Weekend

Since 1969, Michigan International Speedway has hosted two NASCAR Cup races every year. One in June and one in August. Until this year. M.I.S. had to give up its June race due to rescheduling because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When NASCAR came back in May, we at least knew Michigan would get one race, in August.

And then, yesterday, NASCAR made a stunning announcement. Michigan International Speedway will be wall to wall horsepower for one weekend in August, with TWO Cup races, back to back. The only down-side? No fans in the stands.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

According to MLive.com, Michigan will host FOUR races (including two Cup races) during the weekend of August 7th through the 9th. On August 7th, the Gander RV and Outdoor Trucks will race at 7 p.m. on FS1. Saturday, the Firekeepers Casino 400 will run at 4 p.m. on NBCSN. Sunday, the ARCA cars will run at 1 p.m. on MAVTV and at then the Cup cars will come back for the Consumer's Energy 400 at 4:30 p.m. on NBCSN.

So, park your Earnhardt bus on your own driveway, string the streamers from the trees in your front yard, make sure the keg is iced down - and get ready to tailgate at home this year with your big screen. And - if you want - you can sit idling in your driveway after the race and pretend you're on US 12.

And if you do all that - pictures - or it didn't happen.

Here's the story.