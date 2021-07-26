Positive Covid-19 Cases At Faster Horses Prompts Warning From MDHHS

The country music festival Faster Horses was not immune from Covid-19 cases, and that's prompting a warning from the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services.

The MDHHS has confirmed at least 17 cases among attendees to the weekend music festival, which ran from July 16th-19th at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Michigan.

The MDHHS is particularly concerned about unvaccinated individuals who may have gone to the show, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health says that those who haven't gotten vaccinated should be tested:

Although we have made great progress with vaccination in our state, the virus continues to circulate in Michigan and across the country. Attendees at the festival may have been exposed and are urged to get tested if they are not fully vaccinated or if they develop symptoms.

Between 40-50 thousand people have attended each day's shows in the past, prompting the warning.

Those that may have become infected at the event are currently in the disease's incubation period. That means those infected usually become symptomatic between 2-14 days after exposure.

Although the crux of the warning is for the unvaccinated, those who are vaccinated and attended the show should be tested if they develop symptoms. The CDC says that those with these symptoms could have Covid-19:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Also, the CDC recommends seeking immediate medical attention for those experiencing any of these warning signs:

Trouble breathing

Persistent pain or pressure in the chest

New confusion

Inability to wake or stay awake

Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds, depending on skin tone

