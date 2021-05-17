When a politician has to disclose bad news or admit to something they did they usually wait until Friday evening or night, it is called the classic Friday document dump.

That is what occurred last Friday evening when Governor Whitmer’s “administration” revealed who they say paid for Whitmer’s use of a private G-280 Gulfstream twin-engine jet to visit her father in West Palm Beach Florida.

The Detroit News reported that the “revelations came in an unaddressed email”. What exactly is an unaddressed email? This “unaddressed email” memo was signed by Whitmer's chief of staff, JoAnne Huls. In the memo she stated:

“Due to ongoing security and public health concerns, we made a decision to use a chartered flight for this trip...The governor's flight was not a gift, not paid for at taxpayer expense and was done in compliance with the law."

It is being reported that her office stated that a nonprofit corporation paid most of the $27,521 cost of her use of a private G-280 Gulfstream twin-engine jet trip to visit her father, her office said Friday. That Gulfstream G-280 twin-engine jet is owned by three of Michigan's most prominent political donors. Those donors are the Nicholson family of PVS Chemicals, the Moroun family of the trucking company Central Transport and the Cotton family, which formerly ran Meridian Health.

This very generous social welfare nonprofit organization is called Michigan Transition 2019. Ask yourself why would a “social welfare” nonprofit group spend $27,000 to pay for Whitmer’s use of a very expensive private jet plane for a non-governmental reason?

Here’s another piece of information to think about, nonprofit organizations are under very strict federal rules that prohibit the use of their funds for personal expenses qualified to fund travel. According to the article and the Legal Information Institute at the Cornell Law School stated:

“Federal tax law prohibits nonprofits from the practice of inurement, which is the use of nonprofit income or assets to excessively benefit an individual who has a close relationship with the tax-exempt organization”

Governor Whitmer has an extremely close relationship with this non-profit. This nonprofit was actually formed in November 2018 to help fund Whitmer's inauguration. Did you even know that governors have inaugurations that required groups to fund them, I did not. Sounds like another opportunity for groups to give money to elected politicians for favors in return. We should outlaw these inauguration groups at least at the Governor level.

Another thought to consider, Governor Whitmer flew to the state of Florida, a state she advised us all not to visit before she was ever vaccinated. She vacationed down in Florida for 4 days arriving the morning of Friday, March 12th at 9:30 am and left West Palm Beach on Monday, March 15 at 4:37 p.m. she did not receive her first dose of vaccine until mid-April.

Here is another question, did she self-quarantine for at least 7 days when she returned to Michigan? The CDC guidance states for unvaccinated people who travel out of country or State you should:

Get tested with a viral test 3-5 days after travel AND stay home and self-quarantine for a full 7 days after travel.



Even if you test negative, stay home and self-quarantine for the full 7 days.

Again did Governor Whitmer self-quarantine for 7 days?

Let me add another piece of information to think about; this non-profit group in a voluntary disclosure reported they spent $27,521 on travel over the first 14 days of May. In their disclosure, they said their May travel expenses apparently covered the March flights. Why would May travel expenses cover March travel, unless it has to do when it was actually paid. Should these non-profit's have to report their travel for the months they actually traveled? I hope someone checks the $27,521 expensed in May actually goes all the way back to the March flight, seems a bit too convenient to me.

After thinking about the above three thoughts I pointed out, do not be surprised if we later find out that it took this long to finally inform us of who paid for the jet because of another reason. That reason was this flight was paid for by someone else that was not legal under campaign finance laws and it took them this long to figure out what to do and who would help them get out of this mess by cooking their books.

Here is a bit of information to put a smile on your face, her office did inform us that Governor Whitmer did pitch in to help pay for the flight. As I reported the “social welfare” non-profit group paid somewhere in the $27,000 range and Whitmer paid $855.00. Apparently the $855.00 is what a first-class ticket would have cost to fly to West Palm Beach.

Sounds fair to me if you are a corrupt person, how about you?

