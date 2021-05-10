Gov. Whitmer Refuses To Answer Who Paid For Her Private Jet To Vacation In Florida

Will the Michigan Newspapers and stations keep asking follow-up questions about Whitmer’s secret trip to Florida last March, we will see. I was happy to see the Detroit Free Press at least report that Whitmer is refusing to give any details about her trip including who paid for the private Gulfstream G-280 twin jet she took to go on her vacation in Florida.

What details is Whitmer refusing to give:

What dates did she vacation in Florida?

Where exactly did she go?

How did she actually get there?

Who paid for her travel i.e. private Gulfstream G-280 twin jet?

Why does she refuse to give those details? She states it is for security reasons. Here is a good example of a good follow-up question that reporters should ask if they have not yet and I have not seen any reporting of this question. Governor Whitmer: why are you stating that you cannot give us any answers due to security reasons for a trip you took last March?

Also, Whitmer first told us that her trip was for “two full days or less”. According to reporting by Charlie LeDuff in Deadline Detroit:

“She flew on the businessmen's Gulfstream G-280 twin jet. It was cold and clear on the morning of March 12 when she lifted off from Lansing and it was warm and sunny when she touched down in West Palm Beach at 9:37 a.m., federal flight records show...She left West Palm Beach on Monday March 15 at 4:37 p.m. She touched down at 7:01 p.m in Lansing.”

Governor, that sounds like 4 days, not 2 days. Also when she traveled to Florida, are you ready for this one, she was not vaccinated.

When Whitmer was asked who paid for the Gulfstream G-280 twin jet she told reporters:

“I've said everything I'm going to say about my trip to go check on my father. It was a quick trip. It was an important family reason for doing it, and I've got nothing to add."

Really it is all supposed to end there, would you accept that response from a Republican Governor or President, let’s say like former Governor Snyder or President Trump.

Oh! What A Tangled Web We Weave When First We Practice To Deceive.

The Live with Renk show airs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon, to let me know your thoughts call (269) 441-9595