With all of the sworn testimony of election irregularities, poll watcher and challenger intimidation by Democrats in Detroit why would Michigan’s Secretary of State issue a memo informing County Clerks to delete some election data?

I think I know why.

On December 1st Secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson issued a memo via her Board of Elections that stated:

“E-Pollbook laptops and flash drives: The EPB software and associated files must be deleted from all devices by the seventh calendar day following the final canvass and certification of the election (November 30, 2020) unless a petition for recount has been filed and the recount has not been completed, a post-election audit is planned but has not yet been completed, or the deletion of the data has been stayed by an order of the court or the Secretary of State.”

According to the Michigan Bureau of Elections, the above-mentioned data should not be deleted if:

“a post-election audit is planned but has not yet been completed”

Michigan’s Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox in a statement said:

“Secretary Benson’s move to request the deletion of election data amidst bipartisan calls for an audit is just another example of her putting partisan politics over what’s best for Michigan...With election irregularities rampant across the state, it is vital that we have this audit before any election data is deleted. Secretary Benson’s move to delete this data before an audit raises a serious question, what are the Democrats hiding?”

In a statement issued last Wednesday, State Senator Lana Theis, a Republican from Brighton, Aric Nesbitt, a Republican From Lawton, and Tom Barrett, a Republican from Charlotte, think rightfully so that Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson’s timing is very questionable.

In the letter they stated:

“It does not make sense, with requests for a forensic audit of the state’s Nov. 3 election results having been formally made, that Secretary of State Benson would demand all county clerks to delete all electronic pollbook software and associated files from their computers and external storage drives” “We cannot speak to the secretary’s motivation, but the timing of the directive seems questionable at best, regardless of precedent, given the audit requests and the ongoing legislative hearings concerning alleged election fraud and irregularities experienced throughout the state. “For the sake of our state’s elections process, state and local government must stop at nothing to ensure its integrity. In our view, this means retaining the very files Benson is ordering deleted and making them available for an independent forensic audit, and we call on the secretary of state to ensure they are retained intact.

Does this not sound extremely suspicious to you?

Wake up people and smell the fraud and the coverup that is occurring by the Democratic Party members, the establishment and the local and national “news” media.

It is interesting that I hear the local and national news media using the word “debunked” election fraud claims yet they never use that term discussing the Russian collusion hoax that the Democrat's own special prosecutor found never occurred. I am specifically looking at you Brian Sterling from Wood TV to be the latest news anchor using the term “debunked” concerning the election fraud charges but not when it came to the Russian hoax.

Brian, has the Russian collusion accusation been “debunked” according to you?

