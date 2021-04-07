Renk Podcast Interview Patrick Colbeck Election integrity Dominion voting systems

Today I interviewed former state Senator Patrick Colbeck on his investigation of what occurred last November during our election. Because of his investigation and the fact that he is going around the state and country informing the citizens of what he has found Dominion Inc. has attacked him through their law firm Clare Locke LLP.

In response to a letter sent to Senator Colbeck, a letter in which they released to the media Patrick released the following statement:

"Canton, Michigan

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

April 5, 2021

FROM: Patrick Colbeck

On April 2, 2021, lawyers from Clare Locke LLP issued a letter to me on behalf of US Dominion, Inc that made spurious claims and threatened legal action in response to my efforts to expose election fraud in the 2020 election. The letter referenced a previous letter which they had submitted of which I was not aware until I searched through unread email dating back to December.

In the April letter, the lawyers acting on behalf of Dominion demand that I “retract my false claims and set the record straight”. They claim that the notarized affidavits cited in my presentation “Case for MI Decertification” are “unreliable sources” despite being subject to perjury charges if proven false. In support of their claims, they cite blatantly biased, unnotarized sources such as the MI Secretary of State and Scytl which are not subject to perjury charges if proven false. The fact remains that the vast preponderance of their claims against me actually refer to claims that are made by others. I merely recite what was cited in the notarized claims of others.

Their letter is yet another example of an orchestrated campaign by election fraud-deniers to infringe upon our fundamental civil rights such as our first amendment rights to freedom of speech and the redress of grievances. Elected officials, media outlets and every day citizens continue to be threatened by representatives of Dominion if they but mention the words “election fraud” or “Dominion”.

Their letter goes beyond an attempt to infringe upon fundamental civil rights, though. It makes false and defamatory statements such as “you have been lying to your audiences throughout your disinformation campaign across Michigan in order to solicit over $1 million in ‘donations’ to your personal business”. False statements such as this were made with malice and designed to cut off financial support for my family and impede my ability to raise funds for any legal defense.

For the record, since launching my LetsFixStuff.org website in July 2020, the site has been the primary source of income for my family. Over the past 9 months, I have earned a total of $30,195.15 in gross revenue from site memberships and donations from which I net less than 50%. Obviously, this is nowhere near the unsubstantiated figure of “over $1 million” cited by Dominion and their lawyers.

Furthermore, prior to running for public office, I made a comfortable six figure income as a successful Management Consultant. I gave up that security in 2010 when I stepped out in faith and ran for the Michigan Senate to pursue public service. I liquidated my retirement savings in order to fund that campaign. Not only have I NOT profited from public service as asserted by Dominion and their lawyers, I have made significant financial sacrifices in the interest of public service. The actions taken by Dominion and their legal team are clearly designed to exacerbate my level of financial sacrifice.

The fact remains that I have shared over 240 pieces of election fraud evidence from Michigan alone on my website at LetsFixStuff.org. In contrast to Dominion and their legal team, I encourage parties interested in knowing the truth about the 2020 election to review the data for themselves and draw their own conclusions."

******

With that in mind according to a Rasmussen poll conducted last November 17-18, 47%, believe the election was stolen from President Trump. The problem Joe Biden may have is that 47% is not made up of only Republicans. According to the poll the numbers breakdown as follows:

70% of Republicans believe it is very likely (61%) or somewhat likely (14%) that the election was stolen from Trump.

30% of Democrats believe it is very likely (20 percent) or somewhat likely (10 percent) that it was.

Those are pretty impressive numbers when you consider how many Democrats believe the election was stolen. I appreciate their honesty, Even if you were cut the 30% figure in half that still leaves 15% of Democrats who believe the election was stolen from President Trump.

Don’t trust Rasmussen how about the left-leaning POLITICO/Morning Consult poll? They found that 86 percent of Democrats say they trust the results, which means 14% did not trust the election results.

Please enjoy my discussion with Senator Colbeck concerning Dominion's attack on his character, his direct response to the accusations made in their letter and his ongoing investigation:

