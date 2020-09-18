Michigan’s Secretary Of State Responds to President Trump’s Tweet

Yesterday I reported to you that more than 400 Michigan military and overseas ballots were downloaded from a state database with the incorrect running mate for President Trump, listing the Libertarian candidate, Jeremy Cohen in the place of Vice President Mike Pence.

According to the Detroit News:

“The error occurred with ballots meant to be mailed or emailed to Michigan residents living abroad under the Military and Overseas Empowerment (MOVE) Act. Those ballots usually are downloaded by local clerks' offices upon request from an overseas voter and either printed and mailed, or downloaded via PDF and emailed to the voter before the election.”

Clerks from several cities stated a few incorrect ballots were sent out.

Tracy Wimmer the spokeswoman for Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson spoke to the issue of incorrect ballots being mailed out when she stated:

"If a voter does happen to return the incorrect ballot instead of the correct ballot, it will still count…The clerk will be instructed to duplicate a vote for Trump onto a ballot for Trump/Pence."

“Instructed to duplicate a vote”, how many other times our these clerks “Instructed to duplicate a vote”?

I would have asked Ms. Wimmer how you would correct a person’s ballot who did not vote for President Trump because they did not like that he changed his VP running mate to a libertarian or Mr. Cohen.

Once President Trump was informed of what Ms, Benson did he tweeted out:

Michigan's Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson responded in the following manner:

“The President’s tweet is false and misleading,"

Her spokesman Jake Rollow then wrote in a prepared statement:

“As we have explained, the incident was a result of a programmer error and a computer glitch that was caught within 90 minutes.”

I would simply ask what is "false and misleading" with what President Trump said?

Was a ballot created with the wrong Vice President candidate for President Trump printed on it? That answer would be yes.

Did you confuse voters by creating the ballot with the wrong Vice President candidate for President Trump printed on it? That answer would be yes.

Was everybody totally confused by their "egregious" which if you look it up in a dictionary means "obvious to the eye or mind" behavior? That answer would be yes.

Was it "a mistake" or done on "purpose"? How are you going to prove that is was not done on purpose just as President Trump cannot prove it was done on purpose. Unless an anonymous source comes forward and tells us you did do it on purpose.

With all of the shenanigans that the Democrats are pulling with this upcoming election, I would error on the side of it being created on purpose and hoping you did not get caught before the election.

Just my thoughts, what are yours?

As I stated in my piece yesterday "If you plan on cheating this election please hold up both arms and hands!

