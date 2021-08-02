Is This Michigan’s Tallest Man?

Mike Lanier was Michigan's tallest man, reaching a height of seven feet, seven inches. He passed away on April 25, 2018 at the age of 48. According to WDIV-TV, he passed away due to pancreatic cancer and gigantism (acromegaly) which over-produces the growth hormone. He was not only Michigan's tallest man, but one-half of the World's Tallest Twins, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Possibly taking over the role of Michigan's tallest man is Broc Brown of Michigan Center, just east of Jackson.

The Daily Mail reported Broc was larger than the average baby; his mother found it increasingly difficult to pick him up and carry him when needed...and the rapid growing didn't stop.

Kindergarten: over five feet tall.

Middle school: six feet.

High school: seven feet.

Diagnosed with Sotos Syndrome when he reached Kindergarten age, Broc made the record as the World's Tallest Teenager until he hit 19 years old and was not eligible anymore for that classification. He continued to grow approximately 6 inches a year. Doctors were skeptical about his lifespan – saying he might not make it to 20 years old. His size was just the tip of the iceberg: Broc also has just one kidney, diabetes, a narrow spinal column, it's difficult to walk, and there is an obvious strain on his heart.

Broc always wanted a job in sports and his wish came true when he was offered a job working Saturdays at the Jackson YMCA. He says “'It was really nice of them and I couldn't believe it. I said to myself, 'you can do this, you can go out there and do this job'. I'm really happy I managed to get it.....it's the most important thing I have”.

The kids and everyone who meets him seem to just love this guy, who has a good sense of humor and a heart as big as he is.

I couldn't find any recent updates on Broc, but you can check out the Facebook page made for him, “The Support Page For Broc D. Brown”. I hope someone can send an update on Broc, since there hasn't been any info written or reported for well over a year.

Also read about the “Tallest Man in the World”, Robert Wadlow, who died in Michigan back in 1940. Find out more HERE.

Michigan's Tallest Man

Six Places in Michigan That Have Paul Bunyan Statues

Michigan's Oldest Person

Michigan's Oldest, Still-Operating Church

Memories of Bobby Hatfield

Mother's Day Began in Michigan

Where Are They Now: Favorite Music Artists From the '80s I was wondering what some of my favorite '80s artists are up to now. Well, I found out and have all of that info for you below.