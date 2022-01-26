Michigan’s Talons Out Honor Flight Needs Your Help Today! Ask Your Loved One To The Prom

What is the Talons Out Honor Flight? Talons Out Honor Flight is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to take WWII, Korean, Vietnam Veterans and terminally ill Veterans from all conflicts to Washington, D.C. to honor them with a visit to the Memorials built in their honor. These trips are completely free for our Veterans. You should know that the Talons is run by a 100% volunteer team. The flights are not free. I am told that each flight costs approximately $125,000 and is entirely funded by kind, caring and grateful donations of their supporters and their fundraising efforts.

A listener of mine reached out to me to inform me that he is a contributor and volunteer with Talons Out Honor Flights. He then explained how Covid has done a lot of financial damage to the organization. According to Angela Pettit, the group's Secretary/Tour Lead one of their major fundraisers of the year is an Adult Prom. She informed me that this year will be their 5th year holding this and partnering with the beautiful Radisson Hotel in downtown Kalamazoo. Angela then stated:

as you would expect, Covid has put a very large damper on fundraising efforts and this year – looks to be impacting our ticket sales. We are under contract with the Radisson – so this event will happen, even if ticket sales are lacking. Our theme this year is “America, You’re Beautiful” and we are focusing on our Veterans, our Mission and the Country for which our Veterans have served.

The group is currently greatly lacking in ticket sales and attendance this year, they need your help to give our veterans that last honor flight. The event will be held on Friday, February 4th.

Live with Renk listeners, readers and all others, they need your help. When the veterans were called on to serve our country they did. Now I am calling on us to help them out and you can have a great time doing so.

When was the last time you asked your wife, husband, boyfriend or girlfriend out to the Prom? My bet is a long time ago. If you have never asked your significant other out to a Prom now is your chance.

The details are as follows:

The event is February 4, 2022, at the Radisson Hotel in Kalamazoo; Theme: “America, You’re Beautiful”

Doors open at 7 pm for our VIP Ticket Holders, 8 pm for General Admission

Tickets can be purchased on our website: talonsouthonorflight.org

They will have a silent auction at the event.

If you can’t make the event you can still donate at www.talonsouthonorflight.org!

What do previous Adult Prom attendees have to say about their experiences? Here are a few:

What a great event! I can’t wait to go to next years prom. Such a great cause. I appreciate all the hard work that went into this. It was my friend Carols first prom ever.

Also:

This is always the best time! And what a great cause!

How about some thoughts of people who actually took the flight:

“I was fortunate to accompany my father on a Talons Out Honor Flight in May 2015 and will never forget the emotions that unfolded that day. Stories I had never heard from my father, I heard that day. My father was deeply moved, humbled and so appreciative of being on the Honor’s Flight. The Honor Flight definitely created a dialogue between us of what he experienced during WWII.” “I was on Mission 14. It was an amazing day! So glad you're back to taking our heroes to DC!” I’m in the presence of royalty. This is so cool, man. From Andre Fluellen (Detroit Lions)

Help us help them.

Also, this Prom you will be going home with your date and even spending the night together. No one will tell their fathers or mothers.

What happens at Adult Prom stays at Adult Prom!