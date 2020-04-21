Virtual Prom Hosted by State Theatre This Saturday

One of the disappointments facing the graduating class of 2020 is that their proms have been canceled due to isolation and social distancing recommendations. But we are in the technology age, and the Kalamazoo State Theatre is hosting a virtual prom this Saturday, April 25th, from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm, coming to you from the Kalamazoo State Theatre Facebook page. Go all out! Dress up, do your hair, take an online make-up tutorial, make a tiara out of aluminum foil, decorate your living room in an "Under the Sea" theme - pull out all the stops for your virtual prom.

The Kalamazoo State Theatre encourages you to "Dress up, take pictures, connect with friends, make song and shout-out requests, and of course, dance along! Make sure to share your pictures with us in the livestream and @tag three friends to join you! Don’t be afraid to share photos from Prom's past as well!"

Featuring DJ Sicmusiq, you are invited to the first ever Kalamazoo State Theatre virtual prom, Saturday, Saturday, April 25th, from 8:00 pm to 9:30 pm!