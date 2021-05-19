Michigan School Charging Unvaccinated to Attend Prom – Fully Vaccinated Free

Incentives seem to be the key right now to encourage people to get the COVID 19 vaccine. From gift cards, donuts, and even the Ohio Vaccine Lottery with its million-dollar winners, there is a push to make sure everyone gets the shot. But how far is too far?

A Michigan high school is drawing a line in the sand when it comes to getting vaccinated. Southfield Regional Academic Campus High School is selling tickets for their prom on June 14th with an interesting scaled ticket pricing.

In a posting to the Family Information Page, those students interested in attending the event, to be held at the Roostertail, will have two tickets levels. Those fully vaccinated will be able to attend for free, while those who are not vaccinated will see an $80 ticket price for the big night.

“It’s not a violation of the law as we are not requiring individuals to receive the vaccine nor are we prohibiting those without a vaccine from attending,” Superintendent Jennifer Martin-Green said in an email to a resident according to reports.

Breitbart News reports the email finished with a disclaimer that read;

"Southfield Public Schools does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, age, height, weight, marital status, genetic information or any other legally protected characteristic, in its programs and activities, including employment opportunities."

It was just recently that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) changed the mandates to allowing those vaccinated students to be exempt from weekly coronavirus testing in order to play sports. Because of the change school districts and athletic organizations are requiring proof.

Parents are voicing their concerns on social media about the move by the school saying it is a form of discrimination. Organizers of the highly vocal "Let Them Play" group have already indicated they will be seeking a lawsuit against the school.