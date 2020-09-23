Missing 14-Year-Old Eaton County Girl Disappeared During The Night

The Eaton County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who went missing overnight Monday.

Kaitlyn Ballard disappeared from her Dimondale home in Eaton County during the overnight hours of Monday into Tuesday (September 22, 2020). Her family says that Kaitlyn looks completely different when her hair and make-up are done. The photo above left shows how she may appear with hair and make-up done. The photo above on the right is the most current photo of Kaitlynn available.

Kaitlyn has her septum (between the nose) pierced as well as her lower lip and wears black-rimmed glasses. She is described as being a 14-year-old female, standing 5 foot tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, having blonde hair with dark roots, and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Kaitlyn's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Eaton County Sheriff's Department at 517-543-3512 or call 911 if you believe it is an emergency. Reference case ID# 2020-4911.