Michigan State Police Searching for Missing Niles Man
Michigan State Police are searching for a missing Niles man.
Michigan State Police are searching for 58-year-old Kenneth Hader of Niles, Michigan. Kenneth was last seen on Saturday, May 1, 2021.
Kenneth was last seen on foot near Loves Creek Nature Center in Berrien Center. Kenneth has a bad leg and uses a cane to get around. Michigan State Police believe that he could possibly be headed to Mt. Pleasant, Michigan.
Kenneth is described as a white male, standing 5 feet and 11 inches tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds.
Anyone with information on Kenneth Hader's whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Niles Post at 269-683-4411.
