Update: FOUND! Located & Safe

Update: Found! Grand Rapids Police say she has been located and is safe.

Grand Rapids Police are searching for a missing woman who has dementia and was last seen on December 8th.

The family of 82-year-old Marcella Palmer says she has not been seen or heard from since 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 8. Her family says that she was dropped off at her home located in the 2000 block of Southeast Rowland Avenue in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Her family went to pick her up the following day at 5:00 p.m. and she along with her vehicle were nowhere to be found.

Marcella's vehicle is a silver 2018 Chevy Cruze 4-door with a Michigan plate 6-K-X-B-4-6. Marcella suffers from dementia-like symptoms, including memory loss and confusion. She also suffers from medical issues. Her family says that she has gone missing in the past and has previously been found in parking lots of grocery stores, usually a Meijer, or gas station parking lots.

Marcella is described as being 5 feet tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Marcella Palmer is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616-456-3400 or 911.