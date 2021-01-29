Missing Kent County Man Considered An Endangered Person

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man in need of daily medication.

No one has seen or heard from 43-year-old Richard Drayton since 10:00 a.m. Monday, January 25, 2021, after walking away from his residence in Belmont. The Kent County Sheriff's Office describes the missing man as an Endangered Person who is not considered a threat to himself or others but is in need of daily medications due to health issues.

Courtesy of the Kent County Sheriff's Office

Richard is described as a 43-year-old Caucasian male, standing 5 feet and 8 inches tall, weighing approximately 145 pounds, with brown and greying hair, and blue eyes.

Richard Drayton was last seen wearing an oversized dark fleece-lined hooded jacket and possibly grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information on Richard's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call 911.

