More Money For Public Safety

Kalamazoo is one of eleven communities benefiting from a recent boost in funds to Public Safety. Governor Whitmer announced on Monday that police agencies across the state of Michigan will be receiving additional funds to boost public safety initiatives.

Michigan State Police itself has received the largest boost with a $182,328 grant to support de-escalation training through the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) Community Police Development De-Escalation Training Program. Whitmer  advocated for the program earlier this year. De-escalation training helps ease tensions during police-civilian encounters. Training on de-escalation helps officers maintain security in situations, prevent crime and advance community policing.

The governor has also announced 11 other local agencies across the state with a total of $1,025,138, supporting the governor’s goal of increasing public safety.

"I applaud the Department of Justice for investing in Michigan’s public safety by awarding our State Police and 11 local agencies across the state over $1 million in grants," said Governor Whitmer. "Michigan's brave troopers and law enforcement officers are at the forefront of the crucial work needed to reduce crime and keep our communities safe. Thanks to this grant, MSP is able to continue its efforts to strengthen de-escalation training to ensure police and community members alike can make it home safe at the end of each day."

 

View a list of communities receiving public safety grants here:

AgencyProject TitleAward Amount
City of Big RapidsSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $75,000.00
Charter Township of BrownstownSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $74,335.00
City of DetroitCrisis Intervention Teams – Implementation of CIT $241,768.00
Village of DundeeSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $61,120.00
City of HoughtonSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $37,903.00
City of IronwoodSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $21,300.00
Charter Township of KalamazooSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $74,999.00
City of MarysvilleSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $75,000.00
Match-E-Be-Nash-She-Wish Band of Pottawatomi IndiansSupporting Law Enforcement Agencies in Seeking Accreditation $51,205.00
Michigan Association of Chiefs of PoliceEnhancing Existing Law Enforcement Accreditation Entities $99,760.00
Michigan Department of State PoliceDe-Escalation Law Enforcement Agency Grants$182,328.00
Oakland CountyMicrogrants / Community Trust and Legitimacy: Community Trust Project $30,420.00
Total DOJ Grants$1,025,138.00

 

To view the letter Governor Whitmer sent to U.S. Attorney General Garland in support of the Michigan State Police De-Escalation Training grant click the link below:

 

 

