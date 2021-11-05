MSP Search for Missing 20-Year-Old Woman Last Seen in Muskegon

Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old woman who was last seen in Muskegon.

Get our free mobile app

According to authorities, Hannah Ruiter was last seen in the Muskegon area on Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021.

She is described as 5’4” tall, approximately 120 pounds, with brown/ auburn hair and brown eyes. She has a heart tattoo on her right shoulder blade and a Medusa tattoo on her right thigh.

According to a Facebook post from the family, it's believed Hannah was last seen wearing a black hoodie and black leggings.

Anyone with information on Hannah’s whereabouts is asked to call state troopers at 616-866-4411 or 911.

This is a developing story.