MSU Basketball Loses Five-Star Recruit Boakye

Five-star basketball recruit Enoch Boakye has decided to de-commit from Michigan and re-open his recruitment, according to Sports Illustrated.

Boakye, a 6-11 center out of Canada, was a verbal commit for the class of 2022 for MSU. Boakye tells SI that a glut of bigs that are likely to stay around at MSU is influencing his decision.

Get our free mobile app

Duke, Kentucky, and UNLV are among the schools that Boakye is now considering. MSU now has only one verbal commitment for 2022, and that's Ypsilanti Prep Academy star junior Emoni Bates. Bates, however, can reclassify and join the Spartans next season (he has yet to sign his National Letter of Intent, although he is expected to do so).

MSU has three players committed for next season. Guards Jaden Akins and Max Christie, as well as forward Pierre Brooks. Akins and Christie are signed, Brooks is still unsigned at this point.