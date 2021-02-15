President Biden to Visit Pfizer Vaccine Facility in Portage This Week

Joe Biden will make his first trip to Michigan this week as President of the United States.

A White House spokesperson Tweeted that President Biden will tour the Pfizer Facility in Portage on Thursday, February 18.

President Biden announced last week that the U.S. has secured contractual commitments from Moderna and Pfizer to deliver 600 million COVID-19 vaccine doses by July, enough to inoculate 300 million Americans, the Associated Press reports.

The Pfizer plant in Portage was the first facility in the U.S. to ship out vaccines this past December.

On Friday President Biden met with Republican and Democratic mayors and governors, including Detroit Mayor Mike Dugan, to discuss the American Rescue Plan, an "emergency legislative package to fund vaccinations, provide immediate, direct relief to families bearing the brunt of the COVID-19 crisis, and support struggling communities."