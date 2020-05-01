MSU Football Now Up To 10 Verbals For 2021

Michigan State football and new head coach Mel Tucker (pictured above) now have 10 verbal commitments for the class of 2021 with the verbal commit of three-star defensive back Charles Brantley from Venice (HS), Florida.

Here's Brantley's tweet from Thursday:

Brantley had offers from around 30 colleges, including Big Ten universities Maryland and Indiana. He is the third defensive back that has committed to the Spartans for 2021. Charles, like all the other verbal commits, can sign with the Spartans during the early signing period in December. They're expected in excess of 20 commitments for 2021 when all is said and done.