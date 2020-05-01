Democrat’s Actually Do What They Said Trump Would Do

Do they really need to make my job any easier?

Can they at least give me a challenge?

Apparently not.

The Daily Caller is reporting on the New York State Board of Elections' decision to cancel the state’s June 23rd Democratic presidential primary. You might think because Bernie Sanders dropped out of the race and Joe Biden is now the Democrat’s presumptive nominee that the primary does not matter, you would be wrong.

First let me point out the obvious, all of these Democrats, including most of the mainstream manipulative news (MSMN) discussed and predicated President Trump would cancel or postpone this fall’s election. Here is a headline from Slate magazine:

Trump Can’t Cancel the Election. But States Could Do It for Him.

Even worse for Biden, the Washington Post headline stated:

“Biden says Trump will try to delay the election. Experts say he can’t.”

I could show you dozen’s more but why throw salt in their wounds.

President Trump has never spoken about canceling or delaying the election, in fact, he said the opposite.

BUUUUUUUUTTTTTTTT!

The Democrats are canceling an election, how sweet it is. Why does it matter if Joe Biden is their presumptive nominee? Because this will hurt Bernie Sanders, a Bernie who urged them not to cancel the election. Because he is attempting to acquire enough delegates to influence the Democratic party platform at the Democratic National Convention in July

One of Bernie’s campaign lawyers by the name of Malcolm Seymour stated:

Senator Sanders has collaborated with state parties, the national party and the Biden campaign, to strengthen the Democrats by aligning the party’s progressive and moderate wings...His removal from the ballot would hamper those efforts, to the detriment of the party in the general election.

There will still be voting in 42 counties that have other races on them but canceled in the other 20 that do not have down-ballot or state-level races. If you are still holding them in 42 why not the other 20? That is the question Bernie is asking.

Voters in about 20 New York counties that were slated to vote for only the Democratic nominee for president will no longer have a reason to vote in the June 23 primary, but some 42 counties that have down-ballot races for congressional and state-level positions will keep their polling places open.

What will New York do with their 274 delegates? New York Democratic Party Chairman told the New York Times that the decision on what to do with those delegates will be made by the Democratic National Committee’s rules committee.

My bet they will all go to Biden and nothing to Bernie to once again undercut him and his part of the party.

The question is what will the Bernie people do; hold their noses and vote for Biden, not vote in the presidential election, or vote for President Trump?

