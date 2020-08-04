MSU’s 165th Anniversary: 1855-2020

worthpoint.com

February 12, 1855 - College is founded as the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan

1857 - Joseph R. Williams first college President

1859-1869 College survives six threats to close down

1860 - First campus bridge over the Red Cedar River

1861 - First M.A.C. students go to war, becoming soldiers in the Civil War

1861 - College name changes to State Agricultural College

1865 - First baseball team formed

1868 - First student newspaper is published

1870 - First women students are admitted

1873 - "The Rock" was given to the college

1873 - Beal Botanical Garden created

1879 – The first female graduates

1887 – Green becomes a school color

1893 - Concrete sidewalks appear on campus

1896 - First official football season has four games

1896 - Mary A. Mayo pushes for courses for women

1901 - College yearbook is named “The Wolverine”

May 31, 1907 - Theodore Roosevelt delivers Commencement Address

June 2, 1909 – Name is changed to Michigan Agricultural College

1913 - Gideon Smith becomes one of the first two African Americans to play college football, as well as one of the first in professional football

August 18, 1922 - WKAR radio broadcasts for the first time

1923 - First time a Michigan State football game is broadcast

May 1, 1925 – Name change to Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science

1926 - "Spartans" becomes the new college nickname

1938 - Sigma Delta Chi founded.

June 1945 – The "Sparty" statue is dedicated

1954 - WKAR-TV begins July 1

1955 – Name change to Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Science

1962 - Case Hall becomes the first coed dorm

January 1, 1964 - Name change to Michigan State University

1972 - MSU Marching Band admits its first two women members

1976 - Jud Heathcote and Darryl Rogers become coaches

1976 - Smoking is banned on campus

1977 - Earvin "Magic" Johnson signs up

1982 - James Blanchard, MSU alumnus, elected Governor of Michigan

1982 - Wharton Center opens

November 9, 1989 – Dedication of the Breslin Center

August 25, 2005 – Campus gets a new “Sparty” Statue

February 7, 2014 - President Obama comes to MSU and signs the Farm Bill

February 4, 2020 - Football coach Mark Dantonio retires

March 11, 2020 – Due to Covid-19. MSU suspends in-person instruction

HAPPY 165th, MSU!

(All photos below are available at worthpoint.com)

MSU 1
MSU 2
MSU 3
MSU 4
MSU 5
MSU 6
MSU 7
MSU 8
MSU 9
MSU 10
MSU 11
MSU 12
MSU 13
MSU 14
MSU 15
MSU 16 
MSU 17 
MSU 18 
MSU 19 
MSU 20 
MSU 21 
MSU 22 
MSU 23 
MSU 24  

Filed Under: Michigan history
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top