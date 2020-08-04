MSU’s 165th Anniversary: 1855-2020
February 12, 1855 - College is founded as the Agricultural College of the State of Michigan
1857 - Joseph R. Williams first college President
1859-1869 College survives six threats to close down
1860 - First campus bridge over the Red Cedar River
1861 - First M.A.C. students go to war, becoming soldiers in the Civil War
1861 - College name changes to State Agricultural College
1865 - First baseball team formed
1868 - First student newspaper is published
1870 - First women students are admitted
1873 - "The Rock" was given to the college
1873 - Beal Botanical Garden created
1879 – The first female graduates
1887 – Green becomes a school color
1893 - Concrete sidewalks appear on campus
1896 - First official football season has four games
1896 - Mary A. Mayo pushes for courses for women
1901 - College yearbook is named “The Wolverine”
May 31, 1907 - Theodore Roosevelt delivers Commencement Address
June 2, 1909 – Name is changed to Michigan Agricultural College
1913 - Gideon Smith becomes one of the first two African Americans to play college football, as well as one of the first in professional football
August 18, 1922 - WKAR radio broadcasts for the first time
1923 - First time a Michigan State football game is broadcast
May 1, 1925 – Name change to Michigan State College of Agriculture and Applied Science
1926 - "Spartans" becomes the new college nickname
1938 - Sigma Delta Chi founded.
June 1945 – The "Sparty" statue is dedicated
1954 - WKAR-TV begins July 1
1955 – Name change to Michigan State University of Agriculture and Applied Science
1962 - Case Hall becomes the first coed dorm
January 1, 1964 - Name change to Michigan State University
1972 - MSU Marching Band admits its first two women members
1976 - Jud Heathcote and Darryl Rogers become coaches
1976 - Smoking is banned on campus
1977 - Earvin "Magic" Johnson signs up
1982 - James Blanchard, MSU alumnus, elected Governor of Michigan
1982 - Wharton Center opens
November 9, 1989 – Dedication of the Breslin Center
August 25, 2005 – Campus gets a new “Sparty” Statue
February 7, 2014 - President Obama comes to MSU and signs the Farm Bill
February 4, 2020 - Football coach Mark Dantonio retires
March 11, 2020 – Due to Covid-19. MSU suspends in-person instruction
HAPPY 165th, MSU!
(All photos below are available at worthpoint.com)
