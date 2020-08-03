Battle Creek Man Formally Charged With Stabbing Murder

A 23-year-old Battle Creek man was formally charged and held without bond involving the stabbing death of another man early Sunday.

Wendell Barton received five counts in his afternoon arraignment August 3rd, including open murder, in the death of 38-year-old Justin Ash. Barton also received two counts of resisting and obstructing justice, and single counts of breaking and entering and domestic violence.

Battle Creek Police officers responded to a home on the 100 block of Cherry Street around 5:30 a.m. after a female at the home was assaulted and Ash was stabbed while in the bed. Officers found the suspect, identified as Barton, not far from the scene, where two authorities were assaulted during the arrest. Barton fled for a short time before back-up was called to the area and was arrested.

Investigators stated that Barton and the woman had a prior relationship that ended earlier this year with a child involved.

During Barton's arraignment, bond was denied due to the murder charge.

A pre-exam conference was scheduled for September 2nd, followed by a preliminary hearing that has been scheduled in the case for September 9th in Calhoun County Circuit Court.