MSU & U of M Release 2020 Football Schedules

College Football is going to look different this fall. The Big Ten was the first to announce that would only play a ten-game conference schedule. The other four major college football conferences have chosen to follow the same route including the ACC, Big 12, SEC and Pac-12. So we're going to lose some great match-ups this year and have fewer games. And bummed we don't get to see the match-ups with Western or Central Michigan.

Back to the Big Ten: For the Michigan State Spartans their schedule doesn't start now until Sept 5 against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And the other big change - the Spartans were to host U of M in East Lansing and now that game has been moved to Oct. 10 in the Big House.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Here's the rest of MSU Spartans Schedule - you'll see they get a few weeks off several times during the season.

9/5 Minnesota

9/12 At Maryland

9/19 Northwestern

9/26 Penn State

10/3 At Michigan

10/17 Ohio State

10/24 Rutgers

10/31 at Iowa

11/7 Indiana

11/21 at Nebraska

Getty Images

The big change for the Michigan Wolverines will be the date change on the season's biggest game with the Ohio State Buckeyes. We are accustomed to it being the Saturday after Thanksgiving, but now that will be moved a month earlier on 10/24. U of M also benefits from getting the game with MSU at home now.

Rest of U of M Wolverines Schedule:

9/5 Purdue

9/12 at Minnesota

9/19 Penn State

9/26 at Rutgers

10/2 Michigan State

10/17 at Indiana

10/24 at Ohio State

10/31 Wisconsin

11/7 Maryland

11/21 at Northwestern

It's going to be real interesting to see if a Big Ten Team can go undefeated having to play 10 Big Ten opponents. We're lucky the two big teams in Michigan are in the same league. With all five conferences only playing teams in their conference we're going to lose some great in-state rival games like Pitt vs. Penn State, Alabama vs. Auburn and Florida vs. Florida State (the world's largest cocktail party will not happen this year).