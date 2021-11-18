MSU’s Mel Tucker Could Become Highest Paid Coach in the Big Ten

As it stands right now, Michigan State's football team has a 9-1 record. Best season they've had in quite some time.

The Best Big Ten game played this season was the MSU vs Michigan game right here in East Lansing at Spartan Stadium. The final score was 37 to 34 and one of the best games I've ever seen played.

Coach Mel Tucker has done an outstanding job with the MSU football team and everyone appreciates everything he's done to have a winning season this year.

How good is Mel Tucker as the head football coach at MSU?

According to the Detroit Free Press:

MSU is preparing a historic $95 million, 10-year contract extension for Tucker to remain with the Spartans, university sources confirmed to the Free Press on Wednesday. The 49-year-old Cleveland native is set to become among the highest-paid coaches in the country.

Wow, that's incredible. a 10 year contract for $95 million? Is there any chance that I could be one of the assistant coaches for Mel Tucker?

That's huge money for a great football coach to say the least. I've always been curious as to how much money coaches at top universities make.

The Detroit Free Press also tells us:

The new deal would make Tucker the highest-paid Black head coach in American sports, passing Stanford's David Shaw, according to USA Today records. The Pittsburgh Steelers' Mike Tomlin is making $8 million as the highest-paid Black coach in the NFL, while Doe Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers is the highest-paid Black coach in the NBA at $8 million.

As far as I'm concerned, as long as Mel Tucker continues his streak as a winning coach for MSU's football team and the sports program, pay him the big bucks and let's keep Mel Tucker here for the next 10 years or so.