MSU’s Tom Izzo Tests Positive for COVID-19

Michigan State University basketball coach Tom Izzo has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release Monday, the university said that Izzo tested positive during the Big Ten's daily antigen testing on Monday morning.

Per the CDC, Izzo will be able to return to in-person operations with the team after isolating for ten days. No other members of the team and coaching staff have tested positive.

In a statement, Izzo said,

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. Although I have some minor symptoms, I remain in good health. I've been extremely diligent for many months now, wearing my mask in public and around the office, while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Izzo will be able to rejoin the team beginning on November 17.

While the full schedule for this season has yet to be released, the Detroit News reports that teams can begin their season starting on November 25, 2020 and the Spartans are expected to play their first game on or around that date. The only game currently on the Spartans' schedule is a meeting with Virginia on December 9 in Arlington.

The Spartans finished up the 2019-2020 season 22-9 overall, and 14-6 in conference play.

This is a developing story.