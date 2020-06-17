Muskegon Woman Celebrates 103rd Birthday

A long time Muskegon resident had her 103rd birthday party Tuesday.

She deserved a much larger party as she celebrates the big 103. However, Covid-19 put limitations on the celebration as she had just a few friends and family in attendance according to WZZM,

Muskegon's Dorothy Pollack gathered Tuesday afternoon outside Christian Care Assisted Living in Muskegon with a few relatives and friends to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Pollack has been a Michigander her entire life. Almost 90 years of her long life was spent in Muskegon as she moved there from Petoskey in the 1930's.

Reaching 103 years-old is quite an accomplishment. But would you believe the oldest living person in Michigan is 113-years-old. Her name is Ellen Goodwin. She is not only the oldest living person in Michigan, she's also the 6th oldest living person in the United States. She's missing the top spot by just 1 year and 171 days.

The oldest person in Michigan (not currently living) was Jeralean Talley. She passed away 5 years ago today (June 17th, 2015) at the age of 116-years-old.

Moral of the story: if you're in your 40's or 50's you should stop calling yourself old and enjoy life a little.