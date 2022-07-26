Naked Man Dancing with Handgun on US 131 Now in Custody

People driving down U.S. 131 in Northern Michigan got an unusual scare when a naked, armed man danced in the middle of the highway.

The shocking incident took place on U.S. 131 in the Southbound lanes in Wexford County near Cadillac, Michigan last Tuesday, July 19th. The man was seen dancing and doing push-ups in the middle of the highway while holding a handgun and wearing no clothing according to witnesses on the scene.

After receiving many calls about the potentially dangerous situation unfolding near mile marker 187, Wexford County deputies arrived on the scene and took a 46-year-old man into custody according to Click On Detroit,

A Michigan State Police sergeant and a Wexford County deputy took the man into protective custody, they said. He was taken to Munson Hospital Cadillac for an evaluation.

The armed 46-year-old Rapid City man was carrying a 9mm handgun that he is legally licensed to carry. He reportedly unloaded the gun in front of witnesses before police arrived. There is no word if mental health or illegal substances were a factor in the incident.

Mental health issues are nothing to laugh at. If you are witnessing a situation that appears to need a mental health response over a police response please call the new Mental Health Hotline at 988.

