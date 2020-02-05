Nancy Pelosi/Democrats Utter Contempt For America

I know that the state of politics in Washington D.C. and to some extent around the country reaches new lows every day. I know that the politicians we have elected appear to loathe each other and refuse to help make America great again.

What I did not know is how much contempt that Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House and most elected Democrat Congressmen and Senators have for the United States and us who live here. Well, it was on full display last night at President Trump’s third State of the Union address.

Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi sat behind President Trump as he was delivering the State of the Union address and looked very uncomfortable and just kept looking at the same papers and moving them from one pile to another. Ok, I understand that but what she did at the end of the speech has forever tarnished herself and the Democratic Party.

As President Trump ended his speech and said “Thank you God bless you and God bless America thank you very much” Democrat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stood up behind him in the gallery and tore in half a copy of the State of the Union address given to her by the president just as he finished speaking.

You can have disdain, dislike and all the anger you want towards the President but can we not have even the slightest bit of dignity at some point for the Presidency and not the man or woman in the seat. That speech she tore up for the world to see was filled with accomplishments that everyday Americans achieved.

As the White House rightfully stated:

Speaker Pelosi just ripped up: One of our last surviving Tuskegee Airmen. The survival of a child born at 21 weeks. The mourning families of Rocky Jones and Kayla Mueller. A service member's reunion with his family…That's her legacy.

It was very symbolic of Nancy to rip that speech in front of the entire world just like Adam Schiff, herself and other liberals, and that includes most of the media, have been trying to rip apart America for the last three years.

Well, at least the President showed us and the world what we are about.

Many might say; well Renk at the beginning of his speech, when he handed over the official copy of the speech to her, she reached out her hand to shake the President's hand and he refused to shake her hand. Yes, I did see that happen, best case scenario he did not see her do so, worst case scenario he did that on purpose. Let us presume he did see her outstretched hand and did not shake it, would you after what she and her Democrat colleagues have done to him?

With this teenage behavior in full site, how can anyone in good conscience vote for a Democrat anywhere on any ballot for any elected position? The Democratic Party is literally falling apart before our eyes, the question is who can bring them back from the edge of extinction or sanity.

By the way when she was leaving the gallery with her fellow Democrats she actually proudly waved the ripped up speech like a triumphant teenager getting back at her parents when Dad's back is turned. Do you believe her or her colleagues will actually work with the President to accomplish anything for the American people if history means anything she and her fellow Democrats will not?

