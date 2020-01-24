Michigan’s Governor To Deliver Democratic Response To State Of The Union

Michigan's Governor will be taking the national spotlight following President Trump's State of the Union address. Governor Whitmer has been selected to deliver the Democratic Response.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced late Friday morning that Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic Response to President Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Congresswoman Veronica Escobar of Texas will deliver the Spanish language response to the speech.

In a news release with the announcement Michigan's Governor, Gretchen Whitmer, had this to say...

Across the country, Democrats are staying focused on building a stronger, more sustainable country for future generations. As leaders, it’s our responsibility to ensure a safe, healthy future for our children and families, and that’s exactly what we’re working toward in Michigan. That means protecting our environment from the harmful effects of climate change, ensuring a great public education that gets our kids on a path to a good job that they can raise a family on and keeping them healthy by expanding access to quality, affordable health care and protecting those with pre-existing conditions. This response is an exciting opportunity to show the American people that not only are Democrats getting things done for them, but also for future generations to come.

In the announcement, Speaker Nancy Pelosi had this to say...

Since day one, Governor Whitmer has rolled up her sleeves to get things done for the people of Michigan. During her time in public service, she has led the charge to expand health care to hundreds of thousands of people, expand protections for hard-working middle-class families and ensure clean drinking water in our communities. Her decades of hard work on behalf of the people should serve as a model for our nation. She’s a forward-looking leader who is laser-focused on solving problems for everyday Michiganders and is uniquely qualified to deliver Democrats’ message of progress for all Americans.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer went on to say...

Governor Whitmer's dedication to Michiganders is a model for public servants everywhere. Thanks to her tireless efforts, thousands more families across the state have access to quality health care, safer drinking water and the opportunity for a good-paying job. Whether it's pledging to 'Fix the Damn Roads' or investing in climate solutions, Governor Whitmer's vision for the future is exactly what this country needs, and I'm thrilled she is giving the Democratic response.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a lifelong Michigander, lawyer, educator, and former prosecutor, State Representative and Senator. Governor Whitmer was elected to the Michigan House of Representatives in 2000 and elected to the Michigan State Senate in 2006 where she served as the Senate Democratic Leader and was the first woman to lead a Senate caucus. As Senate Democratic Leader, she led negotiations to expand access to health care for more than 680,000 Michiganders through the state’s Medicaid expansion, which has also added 30,000 jobs per year and $2.3 billion to the economy.

Since being elected Governor, she has put together the most diverse cabinet in Michigan’s history and has signed executive directives to clean up drinking water, end discrimination in state government based on sexual orientation and gender identity, secure equal pay for equal work and expand opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses.