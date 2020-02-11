Nancy Pelosi/Democrats Rip To Shreds Powerful American Stories

Many of us news junkies watched President Trump's last State of the Union Address and felt moved by many of the American success stories he presented to us. Well apparently not all of us were moved.

As I have stated before I am not a fan of any State of the Union or State of the State addresses because they have just become rah-rah speeches by Presidents and Governors of both parties.

That being said if we are going to have them and it does not appear that either political party is going to give them up can we not have some civility in them. Those of us who watched the entire State of the Union Address saw that as President Trump ended his speech the Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi was ripping up her copy of the speech behind the President's back. She truly is a real classy woman is she not? She and her fellow Democrats talk about President Trump's decorum then act the same or worse then he ever has in public.

I found a very interesting piece that really showed why so many of us were not happy that Pelosi ripped up that speech. That unhappiness had very little to do with President Trump and more to do with the respect of the office and the powerful American success stories contained in that speech.

From the USA Headline News Youtube Channel I bring you a sad time in our history as a country brought to us by Nancy Pelosi and the Democratic Party:

As Rodney King once said:

Why can't we all just get along

I would add; at least once in a while.