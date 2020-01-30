New Housing Project For Marshall

A better than 7-acre parcel of land on the northeast side of Marshall may be turned into a residential development. The site of a former State Farm Insurance complex is now being touted as a location for small duplexes or cottage style homes.

The Calhoun County Land Bank is pursuing the plan after reviewing housing options in Marshall and finding a void. The Land Bank has issued a request for interested developers to submit proposals for the site. A public presentation about the potential of the site is planned for early next month. The Land Bank figures it could have an agreement with a committed project developer in hand by early summer.