New Website Finds Nearest Place to Get Tested for Coronavirus

If you're feeling sick and want to know if you've come down with COVID-19, use this MDHHS website to find where you can get tested at no cost to you.

A fever or chills, a cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headache, sore throat, runny nose, congestion, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea are all symptoms of Coronavirus. If you feel sick or someone close to you is sick or has symptoms, you should consider being tested for COVID-19. Testing has expanded in Michigan- here's how to find a recommended lab near you.

Michigan department of Health and Human Services has partnered with Michigan 211 on a new resource: Michigan.gov/CoronavirusTest. This link allows you to input your zip code and find a test site near you; choose increments of 5, 10, 25 or 50 miles away. You can also call the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136, press 1.

There are 7 results within 10 miles of the downtown Kalamazoo zip code of 49008, and 3 labs within 10 miles of 49016: Battle Creek. (That number jumps to 12 results if you expand the search to 25 miles.)

Over the last week, the state has averaged about 14,000 diagnostic COVID-19 tests per day. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has set a goal of reaching 15,000 diagnostic tests per day in the near term and 30,000 per day in the weeks to come.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Information around this outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.