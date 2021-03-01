Newago County Sheriff’s Office Searching For Missing 16-Year-Old

The Newago County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old girl.

The Newago County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating 16-year-old Paige Hall. Paige was last seen on February 18, 2021, near Grant, Michigan in Newago County.

Courtesy of the National Center of Missing & Exploited Children

Paige is described as a white female, standing 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighing approximately 180 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, according to the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children. In photos, Paige's eyes appear blue. It is not clear if she wears colored contacts or not.

Anyone with information on Paige Hall's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to contact the Newaygo County Central Dispatch at 231-689-5288 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).