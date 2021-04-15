Newyago HS Teen Charged For Bringing Explosives To School

A teen who allegedly brought explosives to Newaygo High School is being charged in juvenile court.

A preliminary hearing happened Wednesday as a Newaygo teen was charged with manufacturing/possession of a Molotov cocktail or similar device and possession of a weapon in a weapon-free school zone. The teen allegedly brought homemade explosives to the school and they went off on March 8. The boy sustained serious injuries to his hands.

WOOD TV is reporting that after the explosion went off, authorities went to his home where they found more explosive material. The Newaygo County prosecutor said the teen told authorities that he and his father put together the explosives together.

The father is facing state and federal charges related to the case. Saylor was indicted on federal counts for possessing a pipe bomb and another improvised explosive device that were not registered to him as required by federal law, and for possessing a stolen .22 rifle. The federal counts carry a prison sentence of up to 10 years.