Authorities have yet to charge a woman who punched a Muslim passenger on a flight bound for Detroit's Metro Airpot on the anniversary of 9/11.

Punched as the Plane Landed

Aicha Toure tells the Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR) that a woman on her flight from Atlanta to Detroit had been "acting belligerently" during the duration of the flight. She says when the plane landed, the woman tried to punch her phone out of her hand and punched her in the hand as well.

Toure tells WXYZ in the video below that the altercation began when an older passenger dropped her luggage and was treated rudely by the same woman. When Toure stood up for the elderly passenger, she was berated by the woman.

"From there, she looked at me and she was like, 'You F---ing Muslim terrorist, nobody's talking to you. Mind your business.'"

Toure says she's in the process of filing assault and battery charges and her attorney says that the woman should be charged with violating the Michigan Ethnic Intimidation Act.

Spirit Airlines issued a statement saying that the woman's behavior is beyond the scope of what is acceptable on their flights and says she is no longer allowed to fly with the company.

No Charges Have Been Filed

Mlive reports that the woman at the heart of the incident was arrested but has since been released. Charges have yet to be filed but investigators are "working to submit a warrant recommendation to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for potential charges."

