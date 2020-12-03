No Surprise — Michigan Roads Are Still The Worst

At least we only have the ninth worst roads in the nation, so I guess that's good, right? I'm trying to find a silver lining here.

When it comes to state highways, Michigan remains in the bottom ten in the nation, finishing ninth behind New Jersey.

This survey was conducted by moneygeek.com, and relied on Federal Highway Administration data on road conditions and spending.

10 States With the Worst Urban Road Conditions

District of Columbia California Rhode Island Hawaii Wisconsin Massachusetts New York New Jersey Michigan Washington

I thought we elected Governor Whitmer to 'fix the damn roads'. But I guess the damn virus got in the way.

The survey also found that: