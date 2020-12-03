No Surprise — Michigan Roads Are Still The Worst
At least we only have the ninth worst roads in the nation, so I guess that's good, right? I'm trying to find a silver lining here.
When it comes to state highways, Michigan remains in the bottom ten in the nation, finishing ninth behind New Jersey.
This survey was conducted by moneygeek.com, and relied on Federal Highway Administration data on road conditions and spending.
10 States With the Worst Urban Road Conditions
- District of Columbia
- California
- Rhode Island
- Hawaii
- Wisconsin
- Massachusetts
- New York
- New Jersey
- Michigan
- Washington
I thought we elected Governor Whitmer to 'fix the damn roads'. But I guess the damn virus got in the way.
The survey also found that:
- States are spending to maintain, not improve, crumbling roads. Analysis of all 50 states and Washington D.C. shows that states spend proportionately to the vehicle miles traveled. Once adjusted for vehicle miles, spending and road conditions have no correlation.
- The 10 states with the worst road conditions spend three times more than the 10 with the best roads. This interesting statistic highlights the efforts of states to maintain their crumbling roads versus investing for improvement.
- MoneyGeek’s expert interviews illuminate the impact of infrastructure investments on individuals and the economy. Infrastructure investment is an idea gaining interest as a way to drive economic growth by maintaining valuable public goods and creating fiscal stimulus with high spending multipliers.