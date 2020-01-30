Check Out All These Non-Wine Vendors Who Will Be At Wine Not? 2020
The 6th annual Wine Not? Winter Wine Festival of 2020 is now less than a month away and we are almost completely sold out of tickets. You can purchase tickets here before it's too late and you miss out on all the fun. Speaking of fun, here are the full list of vendors who will be having a blast with us this year:
- Airway Lanes Fun Center
- All Weather Seal
- Bee Joyful Shop
- Clock n Lock
- College Hunks
- Color Street Nails
- Culligan Water
- Dancy's Fancy Butter
- DKRRA
- Firekeepers Casino Hotel
- Heilman's Nuts & Confections
- Hello Cupcake
- Herbology
- Honor Credit Union
- Hydrangeas Boutique
- Leaf Filter Pro
- Monat Hair
- Pampered Chef
- Paw Paw Playhouse
- Pop City Popcorn
- Premiere Hemp Company
- Pure Romance
- Reflections Medical
- Renewal by Anderson
- Resilience Chiropractic
- Scent-u-ary
- Specialty Cheesecake & Desserts
- Speedway
- Amare Global
- Wausau Homes
- West Lake Metal Works
- West Michigan Pasta Provisions
- Renay Deering Real Estate
- Women's Lifestyle Magazine
