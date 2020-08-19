The words "Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds" have long been associated with the American postal worker. But there’s been a lot of controversy surrounding the U.S. Postal Service since Postmaster General Louis DeJoy stepped into the top postal job. Barely on the job two months, he’s been restructuring and trying to slow the financial losses at the Postal Service. But his methods haven’t gone over well with some. Especially Democrats who are doing all they can to push voting by mail for the November general election. They’ve gone so far as to accuse DeJoy and President Donald Trump of throwing a wrench in the works to slow mail delivery and cause problems with ballots sent through the mail. Now, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is putting the State of Michigan in line with some other states filing a lawsuit against the Postal Service over the issues. But at the same time, DeJoy is announcing that he’s suspending some changes until after the November election. Moves including removal of some processing machines and a change in retail hours at local post offices are among those changes being stopped. DeJoy says no postal facilities will be closed and he has not put an end to overtime.

