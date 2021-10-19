MDHHS Urging Michigan Residents To Get Their Flu Vaccine

Amongst the big push for COVID-vaccinations, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is reminding residents to get their flu shot. In a Tuesday press release, MDHHS is urging Michiganders to get their flu vaccine as soon as possible, in order to protect themselves and their communities from the flu.

While the 2020-2021 flu season was unique and historically low, pre-COVID numbers show the flu keeping up with COVID-19 numbers. In the 2019-2020 season, the nation recorded 39 to 56 million estimated cases of the flu, 18 to 26 million medical visits due to the flu and nearly half a million flu hospitalizations.

Get our free mobile app

According to MDHHS, “Getting a flu vaccine is critical this season because flu viruses and the virus that causes COVID-19 will likely be spreading simultaneously. Importantly, residents are able to get their COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as their flu vaccine.”

The flu vaccine is the best way to reduce the risk from seasonal flu and its potentially serious complications. Each year flu vaccination reduces the burden of influenza significantly in the United States preventing millions of illnesses and thousands of hospitalizations and deaths.

Last flu season, approximately 3.5 million people in Michigan received a flu vaccine as reported to the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR). The state has set a goal of vaccinating a total of 4 million Michiganders for the 2021-2022 flu season.

Flu vaccines are available now at local health departments, physician offices and pharmacies around the state. Find a location near you using the Vaccine Finder. Visit Michigan.gov/flu for more information or visit IVaccinate.org to find answers to your vaccine questions.