One Shot At Kalamazoo Apartment, Suspect Remains At Large

Kalamazoo Public Safety officers find multiple firearms and drugs after a woman suffered a minor injury during a shooting at Kalamazoo apartment complex. The shooting suspect remains at large.

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers responded to the 1300 block of Fox Ridge Drive on Saturday, January 17, for disturbance inside an apartment building. Upon arrival and entering the building officers heard 4-5 shots fired. Officers located a crowd in the hallway and were directed to an apartment where they located a 25 year old female Kalamazoo resident with a minor graze wound to her abdomen area.

Witnesses told Kalamazoo Public Safety officers that the shooting suspect ran into an adjacent apartment. The Kalamazoo Metro SWAT team was called in and after the issuance of a search warrant, the suspect apartment was searched however the suspect was not located. KDPS continues to investigate this incident.

During the initial investigation in the apartment where the victim was located, three firearms were recovered along with methamphetamine.

A 21 year old and 24 year old male, both Kalamazoo residents, were arrested from the apartment on outstanding warrants. The victim of the shooting was treated and released on scene.

Public Safety is requesting anyone with information about this crime to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, the Criminal Investigation Division at 269-337-8139, or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.