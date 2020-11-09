One Suspect Still At Large Following High Speed Chase In Albion

Three suspects were taken into custody while the driver of a black Dodge Challenger remains at large following a high-speed police chase through Albion.

Officers with the Albion Department of Public Safety say they observed two vehicles traveling at high rates of speed at 12:20 a.m. on Friday, November 6. One vehicle was described as a black Dodge Challenger and the other a gray Jeep Grand Cherokee. The two vehicles and its occupants were observed traveling at high rates of speed on North Eaton Street then west on Broadwell Street, where the Jeep was observed attempting to pass the Dodge.

Officers say both vehicles then ran the stop sign at Albion Street which is when officers activated their lights and sirens to initiate traffic stops. The Jeep then turned north onto Cooper Street without stopping and the Dodge continued west to State Street running both the stop sign at Cooper Street and State Street.

Albion Department of Public Safety (ADPS) officers in separate vehicles simultaneously gave chase. The Jeep continued north on Cooper Street to Beamer Street, then east on Beamer Street to Eaton Street. The Jeep then turned on Eaton Street heading towards eastbound I-94 with officers still in pursuit.

Once on I-94, the Jeep made a U-turn, headed back west, and exited onto C Drive North and back to Eaton Street. The Jeep continued to travel at high rates of speed and failed to stop at any of the stop signs that lined the way. The Jeep finally pulled into the Speedway parking lot and stopped where officers conducted a felony stop on the vehicle.

The three occupants of the vehicle were placed into custody without incident. The male driver was arrested for fleeing and alluding and a female passenger who had a gun in her purse was arrested for possession of a concealed weapon.

Meanwhile, an ADPS officer initiated pursuit of the Dodge heading west on Austin Avenue as it ran the stop sign at the intersection of State Street. The pursuit continued west at speeds well over 100 miles per hour to 23 Mile Road in Marengo Township where the Dodge went north to F Drive North then east on F Drive North. The chase was terminated when the driver of the Dodge turned off the vehicle lights while still traveling at high rates of speed.

Anyone with information regarding the pursuit or the identification of the driver of the Dodge is asked to contact Detective/Sergeant Wygant at 517-629-7824 or Silent Observer at 517-629-2700. Cash rewards are available through Silent Observer for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved.