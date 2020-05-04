Honor Credit Union can save you tons of money during this pandemic. Here's how...

Times are tough for many of us right now. That's why we are speaking with local businesses about products and services that can help us thru this pandemic as well as help local businesses. The programs in Honor Credit Union's 'Financial Relief Package' are a great example of that. Jessica from HCU had this to say about the 90 day no payment refinance package,

The 90 day is such a great option to help you pull ahead. You can refinance any loan from any other financial institute or refinance an existing Honor CU loan for cash out or no payments for 90 days.

Honor Credit Union also has a great option to lower your credit card balance without paying any interest until April, 2021. Get more info on all of the ways HCU can help you by clicking here.

Honor's drive-thru remains open during normal business hours Monday-Friday and their Virtual Member Center is ready to take your call Monday-Friday 8:00am-8:00pm and Saturday from 9:00-noon.