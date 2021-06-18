This Battle Creek Truckstop Just Created an ‘Optimus Prime’ Sandwich – It’s Gargantuan

Many places would claim to have the biggest, most epic sandwich. But few would have the gumption to name it after the vaunted leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime.

Leave it up to the culinary geniuses at Arlene's Truck Stop in Battle Creek to transform a humble hoagie into the Optimus Prime.

They shared their creation on social media recently with a measuring tape boasting the 14-inch long by 4-inch tall behemoth that includes pulled pork and sirloin steak, peppers and onions, and a cheddar cheese sauce on a French loaf.

But you needed to hurry and bring a Jackson. The sandwich appears to be a one-night-only event, only 5 were available and it would set you back an even $20.

Of course, social media was over the moon for the Optimus Prime:

You know that’s a big a$$ sammich when it’s got a tape measure on it. great job on these new creations That looks so insanely delicious Your liquid cheese is amazingly delicious! That looks soooooo good!

Arlene's is known for its larger portions and food challenges. Check out some here.

We can't do all this talking about Optimus Prime without dropping you the chance to watch the 1986 classic cartoon:

