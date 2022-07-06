Why Does Kalamazoo Have Crabs?

There are 4 new crab restaurants in the Kalamazoo area. Why the crab infestation all of the sudden?

Before the pandemic, there were zero restaurants in the Kalamazoo area with the word Crab in their name. Now, we have 4 crab restaurants. Apparently, this isn't just a Kalamazoo trend according to EatThis.com,

Cajun seafood may not be a new cuisine, but it's now a fast-growing, national trend with new restaurants opening at a blistering pace.

Even with the huge outbreak of crab restaurants nationwide, it does seem odd that a smaller market that's nowhere near an ocean would get 4 new crab restaurants in the span of just 16 months. If you're itching to have crabs, enjoy the guide below to the 4 new crab-themed restaurants in the Kalamazoo area.

Crafty Crab

Address: 5802 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048

5802 Gull Rd, Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Menu: Click here

Click here Date Opened: Crafty Crab in Kalamazoo opened its doors in May of 2021.

Crafty Crab in Kalamazoo opened its doors in May of 2021. Reviews: They currently have a 4.4 rating out of 5 based on the opinion of 73 people according to Facebook. Click here to see their reviews.

Dana Marshall Dana Marshall loading...

Shaking Crab

Address: 700 M L King Dr, Portage, MI 49024

700 M L King Dr, Portage, MI 49024 Menu: Click here

Click here Date Opened: Shaking Crab in Portage opened its doors in June of 2022

Shaking Crab in Portage opened its doors in June of 2022 Reviews: This location just opened its doors a couple of weeks ago. There are no reviews available at this time.

The Tangy Crab

Address: 4320 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008

4320 S Westnedge Ave, Kalamazoo, MI 49008 Menu: Click here

Click here Date Opened: The Tangy Crab in Kalamazoo opened its doors in February of 2022

The Tangy Crab in Kalamazoo opened its doors in February of 2022 Reviews: They currently have a 3.9 rating out of 5 based on the opinion of 14 people on Facebook Reviews. See all of the reviews by clicking here.

Kiki's Crab & Fry

Address: Inside Park Street Market, 512 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Inside Park Street Market, 512 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Menu: Click here

Click here Date Opened: Kiki's Crab & Fry in Kalamazoo opened its doors in February of 2021.

Kiki's Crab & Fry in Kalamazoo opened its doors in February of 2021. Reviews: Kiki's has a 5 out of 5-star rating. However, only 3 people have left reviews so far. You can see those reviews by clicking here.

