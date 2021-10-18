Paradise by the Michigan Dashboard Light Meatloaf Started Right Here In Michigan. Who Else Started In Michigan?

Do you remember the great rock songs I’d Do Anything For Love, Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad, Bat Out Of Hell or Paradise By The Dashboard Light? We may never have heard of those songs if it was not for Michigan, to be specific Freeland Michigan.

The person who sang those songs was Meatloaf and according to the man himself “if it weren’t for Michigan, none of us may have ever heard his music”. According to an article on msn.com after his mother died he dropped out of college and moved to Los Angeles. There he started playing with a bad at a youth center. He went on to say:

“That band eventually wound up in Michigan. We lived in a house in Freeland, Michigan for a year and played in the Grande Ballroom 80 times and opened for everybody you could imagine, except the Beatles, the Stones, and Jefferson Airplane. You name it, we opened for them.”

Thanks, Freeland those songs and more from Meatloaf are great and at times bring us back to our youth. That is a true test of the greatness of a song.

How did Meatloaf get his name? According to an article in the Huffington Post, “meat” came from his father the day he was born and “loaf” from a former football coach.

What other famous people were born or got their start in Michigan? Check out this fun list at thefamouspeople.com site. Did you know that the co-founder of Google, Larry Page was born and raised right here in Michigan?