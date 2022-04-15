Battle Creek Teen Representing Michigan on NBC’s American Song Contest

Ada LeAnn will perform on NBC Monday, April 18th beginning at 8:00 p.m.

Don't forget to tune in Monday to NBC's newest reality singing competition and vote for Ada, a Battle Creek resident and Lakeview High School student who is representing the state of Michigan!

The show pits contestants representing each state, along with U.S. territories, and Washington D.C., competing against each other to have their music named Best Original Song. It won't be easy which is why Ada needs your help.

The show includes solo artists, duos, DJs, and bands representing each location with each performing a new original song. Some of the contestants include known established artists such as Michael Bolton, Jewel, and Macy Gray. The music in the competition is as much of a melting pot as the areas the contestants represent.

The live competition consists of three different rounds as the acts compete in a series of Qualifying Rounds. Ada will perform with the last group of hopefuls looking to make it through the Qualifying Round. After this week, the Semi-Finals begin. Followed by the Grand Finale where one state or territory will emerge victoriously.

Ada hopes that the residents of her home state will support her on her journey to win the competition by voting. You can vote by clicking here. You can also vote on TikTok by opening the app, tapping "Discover," and in the search bar type "AmericanSongContest", there you will find a banner that says "Vote for the Best Original Song!" click that, which will take to the voting page.