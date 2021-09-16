Those who listen to my radio show know I love rock and roll. In fact I have been called the rock and roll of talk radio. I am not a big fan of the Rolling Stone magazine due to their decision to become more of a political magazine rather than what they used to be which was a magazine that focused on the music industry, popular culture and would dabble in politics. In fact Hunter S. Thompson used to write for Rolling Stone.

A little history about the Rolling Stone magazine. The magazine was founded by Jann Wenner, a former student at the University of California at Berkeley, and Ralph Gleason, a jazz critic for the San Francisco Chronicle newspaper. They created the magazine in 1967 with their first issue coming out on November 9, 1967 with none other than John Lennon on the cover.

What song made # 1 on the newest version of Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time? We will get to that in a moment. Let me first build up to the number one song.

Coming in at:

#500 was Kanye West’s 2007 hit “Stronger”

#400 was David Bowie’s 1976 hit “Station to Station”

#300 was The B-52's, 1978 great and fun song “Rock Lobster”

#200 was David Bowie’s 1971 Cha Cha “Changes”

#100 was Bob Dylan 1963 song “Blowin' in the Wind”; really why?

#50 was Daddy Yankee’s 2010 song “Gasolina”; never heard of him or the song.

# 10 was Outkast’s 2003 hit 'Hey Ya!': great song, definitely not worth the #10 slot.

# 5 was Nirvana’s 1991 not “Smells Like Teen Spirit”. 1991, was it that long ago. Great song coming from a band that hanged music at the time.

Finally we get to their # 1 song and that is:

Aretha Franklin’s 1967 hit “Respect”. Did you know it this song was written by Otis Redding.

Do you believe that song deserves the #1 slot?

It is really fun going through their list and seeing where your favorite songs landed.

