Peloton Cries Foul Over Government Treadmill Warning

Peloton is crying foul over a government safety warning issued about one of its treadmill models. Dozens of the pricey Peloton treadmills are in use around Battle Creek and Kalamazoo. Peloton is issuing its own take on the surrounding issues following the release of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warning. The CPSC is so far standing its ground.

NBC was reporting on the issue last month, when Peleton issued a media released about the surrounding circumstances. From the text of that report:

A child was killed by a Peloton Tread+ fitness machine in what the company described Thursday as a "tragic accident. While we are aware of only a small handful of incidents involving the Tread+ where children have been hurt, each one is devastating to all of us at Peloton, and our hearts go out to the families involved.

Now, following its review of the case and additional reports creating safety concerns, the government is issuing this warning, “To date, CPSC is aware of 39 incidents including one death. CPSC staff believes the Peloton Tread+ poses serious risks to children for abrasions, fractures, and death. In light of multiple reports of children becoming entrapped, pinned, and pulled under the rear roller of the product, CPSC urges consumers with children at home to stop using the product immediately.”

Peleton’s scathing response barely stops short of calling the CPSC warning an outright lie. “Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) cares deeply about the safety of its Members and one of its core values is putting Members first. The company is troubled by the Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC) unilateral press release about the Peloton Tread+ because it is inaccurate and misleading. There is no reason to stop using the Tread+, as long as all warnings and safety instructions are followed.”

More information to come as the story develops.