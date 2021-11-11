A Battle Creek School is Back to Remote Learning Until November 22

Pennfield Schools is forced to move to virtual learning for grades K-12 following a staff shortage for transportation.

Pennfield Schools in Battle Creek is taking a two-week pause from in-classroom learning after a bus driver tested positive for COVID-19 and other drivers were quarantined as close contacts.

The in-person pause began on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, with little notice.

The message from the school system was sent out shortly before 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, notifying parents they could pick up their children early that day.

Pennfield High School took a two-week pause beginning October 7 with those students not returning to the classroom until October 18. Pennfield High School has remained on the state's list of ongoing outbreaks with 52 students currently listed to have tested positive for the virus.

Pennfield Middle School has been added to the state's list of 'New School Clusters or Outbreaks' with 11 students confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to WWMT, there are 330 Pennfield students district-wide in quarantine due to possible close contact exposure.

The school will continue to provide breakfast and lunch for students daily after a parent or guardian fills out and submits this form before 8:30 a.m. each day. The meals will be available for pick-up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day at the high school.

Students are expected to be back in the classroom on Monday, November 22, 2021.

